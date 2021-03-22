Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 196,500 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 268.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Cambium Networks worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

