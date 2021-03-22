Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 548,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of The Michaels Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

