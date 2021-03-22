Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 167,525 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

