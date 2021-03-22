Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of German American Bancorp worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,661,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.