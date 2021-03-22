Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.03% of DHI Group worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $2.94 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.