Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Mohawk Group worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of MWK opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

