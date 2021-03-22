Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

