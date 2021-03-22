Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.93% of Trinity Biotech worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

TRIB stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Trinity Biotech plc has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

