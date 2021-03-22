Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,052 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Entravision Communications worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

EVC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.