Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Rogers worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

ROG opened at $198.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.25 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

