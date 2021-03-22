Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

