Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $7.40 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.