Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,868,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $94.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

