Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Vapotherm worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $14,117,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of -1.50.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

