Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of LHC Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $195.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

