Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.