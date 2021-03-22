Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 130,800 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.70% of Computer Task Group worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

