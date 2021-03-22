Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 38,161 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.03% of Kindred Biosciences worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,418. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

KIN stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.