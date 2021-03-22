Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 386,358 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Colony Capital worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter worth $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.