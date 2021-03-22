Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 87,200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Cabot worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cabot by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 17.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

CBT stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.