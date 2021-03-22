Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $103.20 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

