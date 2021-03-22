Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 334,066 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 334,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.