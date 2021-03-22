Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Lakeland Financial worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

LKFN stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

