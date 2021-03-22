Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 105,718 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.95% of PaySign worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PaySign by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PaySign by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PaySign by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

