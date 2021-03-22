Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of Pzena Investment Management worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZN opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $720.24 million, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

