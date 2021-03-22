Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,291,800 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,291,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,533,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.