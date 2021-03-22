Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.40% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

