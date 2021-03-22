Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 167,483 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,483 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Popular worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

