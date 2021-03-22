Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 190,377 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,377 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $764,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.