Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 364,200 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Sally Beauty worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

