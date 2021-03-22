Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,400 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 44.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $209.30 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

