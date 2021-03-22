Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.59% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $37.54 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

