Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Embraer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Embraer by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.68 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.