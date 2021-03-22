Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Galapagos worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $233.14.

GLPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

