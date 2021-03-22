Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 77.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

RNO opened at €38.81 ($45.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.51 and a 200 day moving average of €31.42. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

