renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $694.12 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $694.12 million and $2.49 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $54,819.83 or 0.99773740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.00471198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00138923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.76 or 0.00818581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,662 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

