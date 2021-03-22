Render Token (RNDR) Hits Market Cap of $99.19 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $99.19 million and $1.92 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00631191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,173,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,255,320 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

