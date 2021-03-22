Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Cap of $613,811.18

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $613,811.18 and $4,819.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

