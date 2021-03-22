Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.40. 7,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 156,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.