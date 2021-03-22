Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RGEN opened at $203.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

