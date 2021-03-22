REPO Price Down 27% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $147,628.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00471369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00140161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.00833233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.