Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $132.49 million and $2.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00629705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

