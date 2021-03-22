Request Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Request has a total market cap of $145.79 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

