Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

