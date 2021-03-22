Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CuriosityStream Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $16.10 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

