Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MRUS stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

