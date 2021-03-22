Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a P/E ratio of -277.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $21,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

