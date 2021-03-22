Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.