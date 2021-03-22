Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (AGF.B, AIF, CF, CJR.B, CNQ, CP, ENT, FCX, GDNP, GTE)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 22nd:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$14.75 to C$16.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$509.00 to C$587.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$455.00 to C$490.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$1.80 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.20.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$23.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.