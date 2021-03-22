Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (AGF.B, AIF, CF, CJR.B, CNQ, CP, ENT, FCX, GDNP, GTE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 22nd:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Get AGF Management Limited alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

had its price target increased by Cormark from C$14.75 to C$16.25.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$509.00 to C$587.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$455.00 to C$490.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$1.80 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.20.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$23.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.