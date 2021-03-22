Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Open Lending (LPRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO):

3/17/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

2/18/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

2/10/2021 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/26/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $39.81. 40,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

